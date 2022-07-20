American Horror Stories Season 2 Teaser Welcomes You to The Dollhouse

Your streaming world is about to get a whole lot darker & deadlier in less than 24 hours, with Installment 2 of FX, Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories set to be unleashed upon Hulu this Thursday. And just in case you haven't caught on to the recurring theme this season, we have a teaser that serves as a formal "Welcome to the Dollhouse."

American Horror Stories Installment 2's first three episodes star Cody Fern, Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Judith Light, Derek Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Kristine Froseth, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Madison Iseman, Dominique Jackson, Maryssa Menendez, Raven Scott, Sarah Silva, Alicia Silverstone, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Bella Thorne, Anthony Del La Torre, Houston Jax Towe, and Quvenzhané Wallis (with more episode casting news on the way). And now, here's a look at the newest teaser for the horror anthology series released today:

Now here's a look at the official trailer for American Horror Stories Installment 2, set to haunt our screens on July 21st:

And here's a look back at the previously-released cast announcement teaser released ahead of the trailer:

With filming set for NYC, we've seen a list of names rumored to be part of the cast of American Horror Story Season 11, from Lindsay Lohan to Sarah Paulson (who hinted previously that they may sit out this season). But now we have an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site is back with some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana" (Hmmm…???), the images show a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look so make sure to check them out here.

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed back in March. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.