American Horror Stories Teaser Wears Its Heart on Its – Dinner Plate?

With the four-episode "Huluween" event set for October 26th, here's a very "heartfelt" teaser for Hulu's American Horror Stories.

Less than a week to go until Hulu's American Horror Stories returns to our screens with a four-episode "Huluween" event, we have a new teaser that might be the start of a series that focuses on the individual episodes – "Daphne," "Bestie," "Tapeworm," and "Organ." For this go-around, the spotlight seems to be mostly on Manny Coto & Petra Collins' "Organ" (where a blind date goes either really wrong or really right – depending on your appetite) – though there are definitely some serious signs of "Tapeworm" in the clip that you're about to see, too. Here's a look at the newest preview – included in our updated rundown of the streaming series' Halloween horrors.

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Huluween Event" Preview

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look at the newest teaser for the four-episode "Huluween" event – followed by the episode overviews and corresponding official key art posters:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

And here's a look back at the official trailer from Hulu that was released earlier this month – one that also includes looks at all four episodes/"chapters" – followed by a look at one of the more recent teasers, "Ferocious":

