American Horror Story 12: WGA Strike Reportedly Impacts NYC Filming IATSE & Teamster members refusing to cross WGA picket lines reportedly "shut down production" on American Horror Story 12 filming in NYC.

By now, we know that filming is underway on Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 12 ("Delicate"), with a cast that currently includes Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones (with more names to come, we're sure). What we didn't know was how filming would be impacted now that we've reached the second day of the WGA/AMPTP writer's strike. Were scripts finished in time to be able to finish filming? Are they looking to film the episodes they do have scripts for, in the hope that the strike doesn't end up a protracted one? Well, it would appear that filming did get impacted today – just not in a way that answers either question. Earlier today, WGA members & supporters picketed Silvercup Studios in NYC between 11 am and 2 pm. And based on what Writer & Director Kaitlin Fontana (Franchesca) – who also sits on the WGA East council – had to tweet earlier today, it would appear that the picketing shuttered production on AHS 12 for the day. "WGA members picketing in New York today shut down production on 'American Horror Story' at Silvercup Studios with support from fellow union members in IATSE and Teamsters, who refused to cross the picket line," Fontana posted in a tweet.

Here's a look at the tweet (followed by what we know about the season so far). What will be interesting to watch is if this continues next week. Based on one listing, the WGA is expecting to return to picketing at Silvercup Studios beginning Monday and for at least a good chunk of the week.

WGA members picketing in New York today shut down production on American Horror Story at Silvercup Studios with support from fellow union members in IATSE and Teamsters, who refused to cross the picket line. On Day 2. We're just getting started. #writersstrike #wgastrong — Kaitlin Fontana is ON STRIKE (@kaitlinfontana) May 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

AHS Season 12: What We Know So Far…

First up, it was confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed."

Emma Roberts Talks American Horror Story 12: Delicate

Speaking with Bustle last week regarding how she approaches the festival season (Coachella, Revolve, etc.), Roberts was asked how her Season 12 character compares to the ones that she's portrayed during previous seasons. "This character is much more grown up," Roberts shared. "She dresses very Carolyn Bessette [-Kennedy], '90s New York — I'm obsessed with my character's style this season." Bessette-Kennedy was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. and an American publicist for Calvin Klein. Every aspect of the couple's relationship was under the media microscope for years – until the couple and Bessette-Kennedy's older sister, Lauren, died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in 1999.

Patti LuPone Is No Fan of Kim Kardashian in AHS 12…

In the clip above from Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen takes AHS 11 alum Patti LuPone and fellow guest John Leguizamo through a few rounds of "Do! They! Give A Damn!?" – and that's when the subject of Kardashian & AHS 12 came into play. Kicking in at around the 0:40 mark, LuPone doesn't make it a secret that she's not thrilled that Kardashian is taking away a role from actors, calling Kardashian out for the decision and advising her to stay away from the live stage (with Leguizamo doubling down on the "emotion" that LuPone showed – a safe response).

… But Lily Rabe Trusts Ryan Murphy's Judgement

Asked about the news of Kardashian's casting and her thoughts on the back-and-forth that's gone on about it, Lily Rabe made it clear that Murphy's done more than fine with his AHS casting in the past, so there's no reason to doubt him now. "I don't know Kim… I know Emma. I love Emma, and I'm sure Kim is amazing. It's going to be a great season. Listen, Ryan Murphy knows what he's doing. He knows what he's doing, I can say that much," Rabe shared during the red carpet event for her HBO Max series Love & Death.