American Horror Story: Delicate Teaser: Anna's Dream Turns Nightmare

Anna (Emma Roberts) realizes that "Having It All" can get very messy in this official teaser for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate.

Either it's one amazing coincidence, or someone took us up on our triple-dog-dare from a few weeks back. Whatever the reason, we have been getting a steady flow of teasers, key art, and more coming our way pretty much every day for the five-episode first part of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Delicate. And that continued this afternoon with a full teaser for the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring 12th season that offers some twisted new looks at what's to come.

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare (either starring or guest-starring), here's a look at the horrors that await Anna (Roberts) when it comes to "Having It All" – with FX's American Horror Story: Delicate arriving on September 20th:

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode 1 "Multiply Thy Pain": After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jessica Yu.

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode "Rockabye": It's awards season and Anna is primed to be a major player in contention. After a frightening encounter convinces her that she's being followed, she begins to question who she can trust. Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode 3 "When The Bough Breaks": As Anna and Dex settle into their Hamptons sanctuary, the comfort begins to fade. Her circle of trust is slowly shrinking, and doubt creeps into Anna's head – could the evil be right under her nose? Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Part One – followed by the previously-released teasers, season overview, and more for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate – arriving on September 20th:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Along with the cast listed above, it was also confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season as well as showrunner. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed" (and we offer more details on the novel here).

