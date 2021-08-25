American Horror Story: Double Feature Introduces Your "Red Tide" Cast

With only hours to go until the first two episodes of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature are unleashed upon an unsuspecting world (and while we worry like f**k over KPCD 666 Cape Radio host Rose Flynn after that last (?) broadcast), viewers are being introduced to the main players they will get to know probably a little too well once the "Red Tide" reaches shore. So here's a look at our cast, honored with quality key art character profile posters for you to have and to hold:

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story:

Now here's your look at the official trailer for FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature, ready to unleash a "Red Tide' beginning August 25th:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E01 "Cape Fear": A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by John J. Gray. American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E02 "Pale": A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects. Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand. Written by Brad Falchuk & Ryan Murphy; directed by Loni Peristere.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) stars Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardener, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardener, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Billie Lourd as Lark, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Macaulay Culkin as Mickey, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardener, Denis O'Hare as Holden, Spencer Novich as Pale Person, and V Nixie as Pale Person.

