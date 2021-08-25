American Horror Story: DF Ends KPCD 666 Cape Radio Broadcasting Day

While tonight brings the first two episodes of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature, we also have a bit of sad news to reports surrounding FX & FX on Hulu's long-running horror anthology series. We have to admit that we've become huge fans of these KPCD 666 Cape Radio broadcasts. Split into three chapters, the three-to-eight-minute pieces follow Rose Flynn as she hosts a nightly radio program from the fictional Provincetown public station, with each broadcast revealing names, locations, and clues that factor into "Red Tide" in very big ways. But we're actually really enjoying the "Welcome to Nightvale" vibe to them, and on a personal level? We're really worried about Rose. Sorry, but we needed to say that. Don't judge us.

This time around, Rose's speculation that the illegal drug market and the increasing number of loiterers at night might be connected- and what about those "shark attacks"? Unfortunately, Rose may have been asking too many questions and connecting too many dots on-air. So without further ado, here's the third chapter in KPCD 666 Cape Radio's broadcasting day. All of the talk, news, and local tunes from the tip of Route 6 that your hearts can handle:

In yesterday's chapter, Rose finds herself under the weather but is still on the air doing her job. We've got accusations of people being "bloodsuckers", stores being vandalized, "black market drugs" (the black pills?!?), and a commercial for restaurant/bar The Muse. And are we reading too much into things or are they implying that Rose has a drug problem?

Here's a look back at the first broadcasting "chapter", with the first set of clues that included "large roadkill", the announcement of Chief Burelson's (Adina Porter) arrival to the town, a sample of author Belle Noir's (Frances Conroy) writing, and more"

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story:

Now here's your look at the official trailer for FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature, ready to unleash a "Red Tide' beginning August 25th:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E01 "Cape Fear": A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by John J. Gray. American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E02 "Pale": A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects. Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand. Written by Brad Falchuk & Ryan Murphy; directed by Loni Peristere.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) stars Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardener, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardener, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Billie Lourd as Lark, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Macaulay Culkin as Mickey, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardener, Spencer Novich as Pale Person, and V Nixie as Pale Person. Denis O'Hare, Matt Bomer, and Chad Michaels also star.

