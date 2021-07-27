American Horror Story: Double Feature Teaser with Parts 1 & 2 Titles

Well, that didn't take long. Only hours after getting a new key art poster for FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature, viewers are being treated to an extended teaser for Season 10 that makes it pretty clear that the worlds of "Aliens" and "Sirens/Mermaids" are ready to collide. We also know that "Part One" is officially named "Red Tide" and that "Part Two" is officially named "Death Valley"- and it's looking more and more that the two have a bit more of a shared backstory than some may have suspected.

For a preview of a collision of terror like "AHS" viewers have never seen, here's a look at the teaser for American Horror Story: Double Feature– premiering on FX beginning August 25th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Double Feature | Bad Omen – Season 10 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-_okHpfC94)

In the same week that it was confirmed its first episode would be titled "Cape Fear", FX offered a preview of what AHS fans can expect from American Horror Story: Double Feature. In an overview trailer for the new and returning shows heading to FX Networks, viewers were treated to some quick looks of Sarah Paulson (with colored hair and in bad shape); Leslie Grossman very concerned; Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock looking menacing; Lily Rabe in the middle of very difficult childbirth; and Wittrock finding something a bit confusing.

Here's a look at FX's official full trailer, including looks at Y: The Last Man, What We Do in the Shadows, and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who We Are | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_M4r8wj3Ys)

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

