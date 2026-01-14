Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story: Evan Peters on Season 13, Jessica Lange Return

Evan Peters (The Beauty) discussed his upcoming return to the American Horror Story universe and Jessica Lange joining Season 13.

Article Summary Evan Peters shares why he's returning to American Horror Story for Season 13.

Jessica Lange's comeback for AHS Season 13 surprises Peters and excites longtime horror fans.

Sarah Paulson opens up about the toll of past seasons and her renewed excitement for AHS.

Season 13 promises AHS alumni favorites and fresh scares, set to premiere this Halloween.

A new year means that we're now at ten months and counting until Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman grace our screens for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13. Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his upcoming FX series The Beauty (also from Murphy), explained why now felt like the right time to return to the long-running horror anthology series.

"First of all, it's working with Ryan again, but second of all, he's assembled the cast from all the different seasons," Peters shared. "It's sort of an alumni, and we're all getting back together to do this greatest-hits season. So we'll see what he writes and what it brings. But just the chance to be able to work with Sarah, Jessica, Kathy, Angela again, and everybody involved. I'm interested to see what the scenes are and how it all plays out." As for the headline-grabbing news of Lange's return, Peters was as surprised as everyone else. "Yeah, Ryan knows how to have those dinners. He will get you in a second. I was definitely shocked, but thrilled, honestly."

American Horror Story: Paulson Talks AHS Break, "Longing" For Return

Ahead of receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2025, Paulson spoke with Variety about her career – including why she needed to take a break from the AHS universe for a while. "There's this phenomenon I've talked to other actors about that is really hard to describe unless you're running through the woods simulating terror for six months out of the year, every year," Paulson shared, explaining why she needed to step about from AHS.

"Your body doesn't know the difference between the real and imagined, at least not the way I work. If I'm terrified, I'm hyperventilating, and I'm running from something, then I'm actually experiencing that." But Paulson is feeling the itch for a return, especially with her killer lineup of co-stars for Season 13. "I missed it, and I'm really looking forward to doing it again. It was like this dovetailing of my longing for it, and the idea that I would be reunited with [all of them] just came together at the right time," she added.

Paulson's AHS run began with 2011's "Murder House" (Billie Dean Howard), and would continue through 2012'a "Asylum" (Lana Winters), 2013's "Coven" ( Cordelia Goode), 2014's "Freak Show" (Bette and Dot Tattler), 2015's "Hotel" (Sally McKenna & Billie Dean Howard), 2016's "Roanoke" (Shelby Miller, Audrey Tindall & Lana Winters), 2017's "Cult" (Ally Mayfair-Richards & Susan Atkins), 2018's "Apocalypse" (Wilhemina Venable, Cordelia Goode & Billie Dean Howard), and 2021's "Double Feature" (Tuberculosis Karen & Mamie Eisenhower).

Here's a look back at the announcement teaser that went out from Ryan Murphy Productions (set to the tune of Vera Lynn's cover of "I'll Be Seeing You"), with the new season set for Halloween 2026:

