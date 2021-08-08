American Horror Story Needs Chris Jericho's Painmaker, Ryan Murphy

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature unleashes "Part One" all across FX screens (kicking off August 25), we have an update of sorts that we didn't see coming but could be a match made in heaven. If you're a wrestling fan (go with us on this, you are still reading the same article) then you know who Renee Paquette is, though you probably know her by her WWE "ring name" Renee Young. From 2021 to 2020, Paquette wore a number of hats, from commentator, presenter, and interviewer to backstage interviewer and doing color commentary. Since leaving the WWE, Paquette (who's married to AEW wrestler Jon Moxley) has started up the podcast Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette as well as a YouTube Channel in her name. Since starting those two recent endeavors, Paquette has also become much more active on social media- and on Sunday, she wanted to know how she should start watching the long-running horror anthology series: all seasons or certain seasons. And that's when we were caught by pleasant surprise by a retweet of Paquette's question by none other than AEW superstar and Dark Side of the Ring narrator Chris Jericho, who made it clear that the entire run was worth her time.

Now combine that with Jericho's Painmaker persona (which was on bloody display just recently on AEW Dynamite) and we have to say it if no one else will. Ryan Murphy? Brad Falchuk? We think it's time to make Jericho part of the AHS universe. We're not sure where things stand with Season 11, but to have Lady Gaga's Original Supreme and Danny Trejo's "Santa" joined by Jericho would be pretty sweet. I mean, he's called "Painmaker". It pretty much writes itself. Here's a look at how the two-tweet revelation came about, kicking off with Paquette asking if she should watch all of the seasons of AHS or just some. And for the sake of a cheap plus on our part, we humbly offer our rankings of the horror franchise's previous seasons here– because just as Jericho retweeted, they're all worth a binge:

Do I watch all seasons of AHS? Or just certain seasons? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"Throughout the month of August, I'll be celebrating A DECADE of "American Horror Stories" with original content — interviews, podcasts, behind-the-scenes looks, and much more unearthing ten years of memories and untold tales. It seems like yesterday when Brad Falchuk and I called up Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Denis O'Hare, Taissa Farmiga, and Frances Conroy and said "hey…wanna make this fun weird thing with us?" Thanks to the cast and crew and most of all THE FANS for making AHS the gift that goes on giving. And thanks to [Graphic Designer Fosterlands] for this amazing VHS graphic," Murphy wrote in the caption to his Instagram post (which you can check out below) to announce a month-long celebration of the AHS universe:

AHS universe fans have been learning more about what to expect from the 10th season's "Double Feature." First, it's been confirmed that not only are aliens and mermaids/sirens the major players during the two-part season but that their worlds are ready to collide (again?). Then we learned the official names of the two parts, with "Part One" officially named "Red Tide" and "Part Two" officially named "Death Valley". But this time around, things get deadly serious as a new poster shows one of the sea creatures on its knees carrying the body of an alien that appears to be dead. Now is that expression rage and pain, or a primal yell after a kill? Even the tagline " the tide is turning" can be taken a whole bunch of different ways.

For a preview of a collision of terror like "AHS" viewers have never seen, here's a look at the teaser for American Horror Story: Double Feature– premiering on FX beginning August 25th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Double Feature | Bad Omen – Season 10 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-_okHpfC94)

In the same week that it was confirmed its first episode would be titled "Cape Fear", FX offered a preview of what AHS fans can expect from American Horror Story: Double Feature. In an overview trailer for the new and returning shows heading to FX Networks, viewers were treated to some quick looks of Sarah Paulson (with colored hair and in bad shape); Leslie Grossman very concerned; Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock looking menacing; Lily Rabe in the middle of very difficult childbirth; and Wittrock finding something a bit confusing.

Here's a look at FX's official full trailer, including looks at Y: The Last Man, What We Do in the Shadows, and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who We Are | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_M4r8wj3Ys)

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.