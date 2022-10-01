American Horror Story: New AHS: NYC Key Art; Character Names Revealed?

Another day brings another update on the newest season of Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story. But with FX's "American Horror Story: New York City" (or AHS: NYC) set to hit our screens with a two-episode opener on October 19th, we have some more to offer you this time than just the newest key art (which we have waiting for you below). The fine folks over at The AHS Zone (here and here) have also posted character names for the cast members who've been announced so far. That means we have Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), and Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli)… barring all of that "official stuff." Now here's a look at the latest key art released, followed by the key art released earlier this week:

FX's AHS: NYC is set in NYC in the 1970s (and apparently time-jumping into the late-1980s or later), with a focus on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Over the summer, we had an update on filming from award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.