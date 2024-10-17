Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, ryan murphy

American Horror Story S13: "A Couple Things in Contention": Murphy

Ryan Murphy and FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf had some very promising things to say about the future of American Horror Story.

If you've been liking what you've been reading about Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and the future of FX's American Horror Story, then you definitely like what you've been hearing – especially in terms of Season 13. Well, there was even more AHS goodness coming from Murphy and FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf, who spoke with Variety recently in support of the recent game-changing episode of Grotesquerie. While Murphy may be branching into new creative directions, the duo makes it clear that the AHS universe isn't going away anytime soon.

"One of the reasons that I thought that 'American Horror Story' was such a brilliant idea was because Ryan loves to invent things. He loves to create worlds. 'American Horror Story' gave Ryan an opportunity to just create all these worlds. But having done it 12 years in a row, I think there was just an appetite for something different, something fresh. Both he and I were more excited about this, which is a complete departure, than doing another season," Landgraf shared about Murphy wanting to go in a different, horror-themed direction that wasn't connected to the long-running anthology series. But that "never meant" that American Horror Story was ending its run, with the FX Networks head adding, "It just meant, let's rest that, and put Ryan's creativity and sense of invention to work doing something different now."

As he had mentioned in previous interviews, Murphy noted that he's "always working on" another season of American Horror Story. "I haven't really landed on it yet. There's a couple things in contention," he shared. In fact, Murphy dropped word earlier this month that he had spoken with Paulson and Peters about some of his thoughts on Season 13. "I did have a wonderful conversation with Sarah Paulson the other day, and she was like, 'Okay, I think it's time we get the band back together, so let's make some calls here,'" Murphy shared. "I think doing the play, she got to do this great new thing, and then also be like, 'Oh, wow, people love that brand and they loved me in.' We were just talking about how fascinating. So I'm gonna have dinner with Sarah and Evan Peters in the not-too-distant future because they're both dear to me. I love that show. I'll never give up on that show."

