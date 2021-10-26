American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson, Lizzo TikTok Channels "Asylum"

So when she's not making ground-breaking music and being best buds with Chris Evans, chart-topping & hit-making singer Lizzo is also showing that we share a mutual love for a number of shows (yes, we just made this about us for a second). A perfect example can be found in the two videos that Lizzo posted to TikTok of the quality time she spent with none other than American Horror Story: Double Feature (Parts 1 & 2) star Sarah Paulson. The duo took to the video-sharing platform for a little performance art incorporating Paulson's line from American Horror Story: Asylum: "Help! He's escaping! The killer is escaping! Help me!" And spoiler? It's awesome.

Now here's a look at the two videos that Lizzo posted, one with the duo offering a more full-throated, method-acting approach to the lip-syncing of the lines while the other goes for more a smooth, chill visual approach to counterbalance the intensity of the words (wow, we just got a little too much into analyzing what's essentially a 10-second clip- but since it's Lizzo and Paulson, it's excusable):

And here's a look at Paulson's tweet response after Lizzo posted the videos on the social media for those who haven't ventured permanently into the land of TikTok:

And we know which season Paulson probably won't be reciting lines from any time soon. Speaking with host Scott Feinberg during The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast during the summer, Paulson didn't mince words that Season 6 "Roanoke" isn't the season she will be looking back on fondly any time soon. "I just don't care about this ["Roanoke"] season at all. I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia," Paulson revealed. "I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do. I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do 'American Horror Story.' As much as it's my home, and I've loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, 'Please let me sit this one out.'" Paulson would return for Season 7 "Cult," explaining that she "wanted to be there because of what we all went through as a country" and that she "liked the idea that it was mirroring what we were experiencing. Enough time had gone by."

