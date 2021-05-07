American Horror Story Season 10 Director Axelle Carolyn Posts E04 Wrap

We're pretty sure that the last time we checked in with director Axelle Carolyn (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), she was giving us the heads-up that she was going to direct during the upcoming tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story. It was also the time she learned just how lovably sneaky the fanbase can be because that also led to learning that Frances Conroy was returning. Since that time, we've learned that the season will be titled "AHS: Double Feature" and consist of two "mini-seasons" with different casts- one "by the sand" and the other "by the sea." And on Friday, we learned that she has just finished directing the fourth episode of the tenth season- posting a picture of the episode's clapperboard to make it official. Make-up artists and professionals Eryn Krueger Mekash and Mike Mekash thanked Carolyn for her work on the series via Instagram Stories:

Now here's a look at Carolyn's Instagram post from earlier today expressing her gratitude and appreciation for having the opportunity to join the AHS universe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Axelle Carolyn (@axelle_carolyn)

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, and Kaia Gerber will be a part of this season's cast. Axelle Carolyn (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Haunting of Bly Manor) is set to direct an episode this season.