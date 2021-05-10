American Horror Story Star Angelica Ross Talks "Legendary" Season 10

Last week, we learned directly from director Axelle Carolyn (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) that she had wrapped filming the fourth episode of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature– the tenth season that will consist of two "mini-seasons" with different casts- one "by the sand" and the other "by the sea." Now, we're learning some more details on the upcoming season from Angelica Ross (Pose), who is set to appear in the first story that will make up the first six episodes.

Speaking with EW, Ross revealed one personal and important reason why this AHS role has even more meaning for her. "Ryan Murphy requested that I wear my natural hair. That's why I feel the most beautiful in this role. They are doing things with my natural hair that just really affirms me as a Black woman and I think is going to affirm other Black women who watch the show they see other characters who don't wear wigs and who wear natural hair textures — and short hair at that," Ross revealed. "I think it's going to be beautiful, and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Describing the tenth season as "legendary," an exact premiere date hasn't been announced- so we're not sure how much to take Ross's comment "I think it premieres next month, but I don't know" (with no response as of this writing). Whenever AHS fans do get to see the new season, Ross knows they're going to like what they see of her character. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature… This is my favorite role next to Candy. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notice, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, and Kaia Gerber will be a part of this season's two mini-season "Sand/Sea" casts.