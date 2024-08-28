Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: aaron hernandez, american sports story

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez Teaser: Haunted By Secrets

Arriving September 17th, here's the newest mini-teaser that was released for EP Ryan Murphy and FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.

EP Ryan Murphy and FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez examines the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez while also exploring the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture. With the anthology series set to return on September 17th, FX Networks has been rolling out a series of mini-teasers that offer some insights into every aspect of Hernandez's life – taking us down a road that will lead to tragedy and pain. In the following teaser, we get a look at what's going on in Hernandez's mind – as he warns someone about the "Thoughts" he's been having…

Based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery, FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez stars Josh Rivera (Aaron Hernandez), Jaylen Barron (Shayanna Jenkins), Lindsay Mendez (Tanya Singleton), Ean Castellanos (DJ Hernandez), Tammy Blanchard (Terri Hernandez), Tony Yazbeck (Urban Meyer), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Tim Tebow), Thomas Sadoski (Brian Murphy), Jake Cannavale ("Chris"), and Norbert Leo Butz (Bill Belichick). Now, here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today – with the season set to premiere on Tuesday, September 17th (streaming the next day on Hulu):

"When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spinoffs and the stories for 'American Sports Story' and 'American Love Story,' we immediately jumped at the opportunity," shared FX Networks head John Landgraf back in 2021 when the anthology series was first announced. "What began with 'American Horror Story' has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably 'American Crime Story,' which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina, and Brad. Their alchemy and the way in which they construct these stories is done with such care, such clarity, and such dimensionality that creates the magnificence that is 'The People v. O.J. Simpson,' 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace,' and 'Impeachment.' We can't wait to see what comes next."

Produced by 20th Television, FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Stuart Zicherman, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Carl Franklin. Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery also serve as executive producers alongside Linda Pizzuti Henry and Ira Napoliello of The Boston Globe.

