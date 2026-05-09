Posted in: TV | Tagged: B*tches from Texas, happy days

Happy Days Cast Still Talk via Text – But One Topic is Off Limits

It's nice knowing that several members of the Happy Days cast still keep in contact through a text thread, but one topic is off limits.

Article Summary Happy Days stars Anson Williams, Ron Howard, Don Most, and Henry Winkler still chat in a lively group text.

Williams says the Happy Days text chain is built on a deep 52-year friendship, with fast replies despite busy schedules.

The one thing the Happy Days cast avoids in their messages is business, keeping the conversation focused on friendship.

On the B*tches from Texas podcast, Anson Williams also reflected on Happy Days and his career shift from acting to directing.

A recent revelation about the Happy Days cast has come out, as it was revealed that a small group still keeps in contact with each other and chat frequently about almost anything. Almost being the keyword there. The news came out during an episode of the B*tches from Texas podcast (hosted by Morgan Fairchild and Cathryn Hartt), where actor Anson Williams revealed to hosts Morgan Fairchild and Cathryn Hartt that he's in a text thread with costars Ron Howard, Don Most, and Henry Winkler. The four discuss a number of topics frequently, with replies being almost instant, even when they're working on various projects or just hanging out.

The cast of Happy Days Talk About Everything… Except For One Thing

"We have an open text thingy. Ron, Donny, Henry, and myself. We're five minutes away from each other, and we always answer. We've been friends for 52 years, and it has nothing to do with 'Oh, business.' It has to do with friendship. There's a deep, deep friendship." Which is basically what you would expect after all these years, that the four of them would rather discuss anything else in the world that makes them happy or they want to talk with friends about, except actual business. Fairchild chimed in, noting that she saw their friendship always showed on TV, and that everyone was nice when she made her appearance on the show in 1977, saying, "everybody was so nice."

A lot of the episode is discussing what his acting career was like, the various things he's been up to, and the pivot he made from acting to directing that gave his career a second life. Along with a healthy amount of talk about Happy Days and reliving some stories from the '70s and '80s era of television. The episode is well worth the time to check out if you're a fan of the sitcom.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!