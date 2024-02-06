Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: alan partridge, And Those Feet… with Alan Partridge, bbc, mockumentary, sitcom, steve coogan

And Did Those Feet… with Alan Partridge: Steve Coogan Series Previewed

And Did Those Feet… with Alan Partridge is Steve Coogan's latest series about his undying walking disaster antihero, coming in 2024 to BBC.

Article Summary Steve Coogan returns as Alan Partridge in the new BBC series "And Those Feet…”

Alan explores reintegration into Britain after a year in Saudi Arabia in this six-part show.

The series delves into Alan's personal journey and mental health awareness.

Creators promise a state-of-the-nation piece with Alan's signature comedic twist.

Alan Partridge, Steve Coogan's iconic, seemingly never-dying, hapless media presenter comedy character, will be returning in a new BBC series, And Did Those Feet... with Alan Partridge. The six-part show will follow the cluelessly out-of-touch host as he reintegrates into life in Britain after a year of living in Saudi Arabia. Or tries to anyway. What does a media animal like him do? Why, record everything as a documentary, of course! Alan always had a nose for that sweet, sweet BBC money.

In his new documentary series And Did Those Feet… with Alan Partridge, we follow the beloved and, to be fair, revered broadcaster as he reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia. But what begins as a documentary about homecoming soon morphs into something more personal as Alan realises that the happiness he thought he'd feel at being back in Norwich just hasn't materialised. Something's missing.

We follow Alan as he sets off on a quest to understand his funk and to share what he learns with the nation. And if he ends up being seen as a mental health champion for the middle-aged, who's also a good fit to present other issues-led documentary strands, so be it.

Over six episodes, Alan explores exactly half a dozen of the areas that play a part in keeping us funk-free, from home lives, to work life, to the importance of nature, to relationships, to pastimes, to a sixth topic he's not worked out yet because he's a proper journalist, not just a sausage machine knocking out content.

It's a journey through the mental health of himself and the country he loves (the UK, including Northern Ireland) to ask: are we mentally unwell, mentally challenged, sad, cross, disturbed, or just plain fed up?

Alan Partridge (well, Coogan in character) announced, "The kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys extensive oil and natural gas reserves but has also seen economic growth in other areas such as agricultural production, retail trade, construction, and transport. It directs some $69 billion to military expenditures each year. And yet, despite all that, I somehow felt incomplete."

Sarah Monteith, Baby Cow CEO, says: "We're delighted Alan's back from Saudi Arabia with his appetite for broadcasting undiminished. ADTFWAP promises to be exactly the sort of uncompromising, state-of-the-nation piece that the country needs, almost as much as he does." Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning, says: "Alan Partridge is the most iconic comedy character in the UK. The wonderful Steve Coogan and Neil and Rob Gibbons continue to innovate and create an even richer world for Alan to inhabit. This unflinching look at the state of the UK through Alan's eyes promises to add more brilliance to the Partridge canon."

Alan Partridge never goes away. He is the BBC's most tenacious cockroach that always finds a way to come back. And Did Those Feet… with Alan Partridge will premiere on the BBC later this year.

