Happyland: ABLAZE Launches Shingo Honda Horror Manga This Summer

Happyland, the two-volume horror manga by the prolific Shingo Honda, is finally getting an English translation from ABLAZE in September 2024

Article Summary Shingo Honda horror manga Happyland hits English shelves in September 2024 from ABLAZE.

Happyland breaks the mold with gritty art, detailing an extreme park's dark secrets.

The manga, serialized originally in Manga Goraku Special, spanned August 2019 to March 2021.

ABLAZE Manga will offer Happyland both in print and digital formats worldwide.

ABLAZE expands its ABLAZE Manga imprint this summer with the September advance solicitation for Happyland, the two-volume horror manga series by prolific horror and thriller creator Shingo Honda about an extreme amusement park where nothing is as it seems and the horror that lies in store for an unsuspecting family that visits the park. This is way before Five Nights at Freddie's. And a lot bloodier.

HAPPYLAND Vol. 1

Story and art by Shingo Honda ·

SRP: $12.99 · 180 Pages · ISBN: 9781684973040 · Available September 11th

"Welcome to Happyland, an extreme amusement park! The Komiya family is not unusual is any way, two parents love each other and their two children, who are healthy, happy, and accomplished at school and with extracurriculars. In appearance, they're an ideal family that has everything going for them!

At least… That's what they believed until the father decided to take them to spend a day at Happyland Park. In this park with its extreme attractions, the most shameful secrets will emerge in the most literally explosive way possible! A horrifying and gory tale of survival begins in this first of two volumes by Shingo Honda!"

Manga creator Shingo Honda is best known as the author and artist of thriller manga series including Saiko Kuro (Saiko Black), Kiriko, Kiriko Kill, Crows Respect, Hakaijuu Vs. Mahou Shoujo of the End Vs. Earth, and Creature! Honda draws in a more angular and naturalistic style rather than the kid-oriented kawaii style associated with all-ages Shonen manga. This is a manga for adults. Happyland was originally serialized in Nihonbungeisha's Manga Goraku Special magazine in August 2019 and ended in March 2021. The manga's second and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2021.

Happyland will be published in print and digitally. ABLAZE titles are distributed in-print worldwide by Diamond Comic and Diamond Book Distributors. Digital versions of ABLAZE titles are available via most major digital platforms.

