Andor: Adria Arjona on Joining "Star Wars" Universe, Diego Luna & More

With The Book of Boba Fett having wrapped not too long ago, the Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi hitting screens this May, and rumblings about the third season of The Mandalorian sooner than expected prove that life in the "Star Wars" streaming series universe is anything but quiet. And now we have a chance to check in on yet another series on the way, the Diego Luna-starring Andor. Set five years before the critically-acclaimed 2016 film, the live-action "Rogue One" prequel series focuses on Cassian Andor's (Luna) adventures during the early days of the Rebellion and the rising threat of the Empire. Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius).

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in support of her film Morbius, Arjona joked about the "super tiny, low-budget thing" she filmed over in Pinewood Studios in London before revealing what it was like coming onto a 'Star Wars' set for the first time. "Yeah, the 'Star Wars thing.' [Laughs] That was incredible. I wish I could tell you more, but I can't. All I can tell you is that as an actor, it was really moving to be on a Star Wars set. And during preparation, I kept telling myself, 'I'm just not going to think that this is Star Wars because the more I think it's Star Wars, the more nervous I get.' And when I showed up on set, I was like, 'There's no way I can get away with not thinking about the fact that this is Star Wars.' Every gadget, every prop, everywhere you'd look, you're like, 'Oh my god, I'm in Star Wars.' [Laughs] So I had to embrace it and be like, 'Okay, I'm in Star Wars.' (Laughs.) They'd build an entire city, and everything was sort of 360. The camera can sort of shoot everywhere, and it was really mind-blowing." And while not able to offer much on her character other than a description of her personality ("I'll go with practical. She's a very practical woman"), it's a role that Arjona is clearly excited about. "I also love my character. I wish I could tell you more about her, but I don't even think I can give you her name. I was actually going to tattoo her name on my arm. And then I was like, 'What if I take a picture or something and people are like, 'Wait, What is that thing?'" So I was like, "Ah shit, I have to wait for it to come out." [Laughs.]

And when it comes to auditioning, Arjona also makes it clear that the nerves don't lessen with each "Star Wars" project audition- including this one. "Unfortunately, no [about feeling less nervous]. I wish, but no. I was terrified. I was very scared," the actress revealed. "I did an audition, and it was at the beginning of Covid. And I was so scared to go in the room for this just because it's Star Wars and I knew that Tony Gilroy was going to be there and direct the audition. So I was freaking out, and I called my mom, who is a very hard woman to hang up on. I think most mothers are. You're like, 'OK Mom, I've got to go. I love you, bye,' and they're like, 'Oh, by the way.' They just keep talking. So my mom is one of those, and I just told her, 'I'm so nervous. I don't know if I should go. There's Covid. There's this.' And she just told me, 'Let the force be with you, my daughter,' and for the first time in my life, she hung up the phone on me." Though nervous, Arjona knew she had one very important person on her side. "Right before walking in, I looked at Diego [Luna] and I was shaking. I was like, 'I am so nervous.' And he just put a hand on my shoulder and said, 'You got this.' And I was like, 'Oh god, I hope so.' And then Tony gave me the role in the room. I only did the scene once and he said, 'You got the job, my friend. Welcome to Star Wars.'" Toby Haynes serves as lead director on the 12-episode season with Ben Caron & Susanna White also helming episodes and Stephen Schiff & Tony Gilroy among the writing team, with Star Wars: Andor expected to hit streaming screens by the end of the year.