Andor Season 2: Ben Mendelsohn Reportedly Reprising Rogue One Role

Andor director Alonso Ruizpalacios might have confirmed the return of Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic for the final season.

With Andor creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna looking to wrap the mercenary-turned-rebel leader's story in season two, you can expect to see some familiar faces as they inch closer to the events of 2016's Rogue One. Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, confirmed to fans at ACE Superhero Comic Con, telling fans, "I can tell you, 'Rogue One' is coming, so there will be characters there that you will recognize," he said. "There will be cool stuff. For those who love 'Rogue One,' this season is going to be very special." One of those names was confirmed by one of the directors Alonso Ruizpalacios.

Andor Director Alonso Ruizpalacios Confirms Rogue One Stars Return

Ruizpalacios, who directs the final three episodes, told The Playlist that working on the Gilroy series was a treat, especially directing heavyweight actors like "Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Mendelsohn." Skarsgård and Whitaker reprised their respective Rogue One roles as Luthen Rael and Saw Gerrera in Andor for season one. Mendelsohn initially denied involvement in season two, telling them, "As for being contacted by Lucasfilm for a new project, I can tell you that no, I have not been approached for something like this."

Season two will dramatically differ from season one since it will feature many time jumps over the span of five years across 12 episodes as Cassian works his way up as a leader in the Rebel Alliance. We don't know whether Alan Tudyk will reprise his role of voicing former Imperial Droid K-2SO; Mads Mikkelsen, who plays Death Star architect Galen Erso; and Riz Ahmed's Bodhi Rook. With production delays due to the 2023 strikes, the second and final season of Andor is slated to premiere in 2025. Season one also starred Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Anton Lesser, Duncan Pow, and Andy Serkis.

