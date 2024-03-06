Posted in: Disney+, Pop Culture, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, andor, disney, disney world, disneyland, star tours, star wars, The Mandalorian

Mandalorian, Andor & Ahsoka Coming to Disney's Star Tours Adventures

Disney Parks will update Star Tours Adventures with characters from Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Andor, and Ahsoka.

It looks like both US Walt Disney parks will get another update in terms of their Star Wars universe, at least with their oldest franchise-themed in "Star Tours – The Adventures Continue." While it's featured at four theme parks in California, Florida, Japan, and France, this will only affect the US locations in Anaheim's Disneyland and Orlando's Disney World at their Hollywood Studios park. The update will incorporate the Disney+ live-action Star Wars shows The Mandalorian, Andor, and Ahsoka starting April 5th.

Star Tours Evolution: Original Trilogy to Mandalorian, Andor & Ahsoka

Characters featured in the show include "urgent transmissions" from characters like Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, Din Djarin, and Grogu during the ride from the planet of Perida from Ahsoka. The respective characters are played by Rosario Dawson, Diego Luna, and Pedro Pascal in their respective live-action series. The original Star Tours opened in 1987 Disneyland, expanding two years later to Disney World. The ride incorporated elements from the original trilogy from 1977-1983 and updated in a new version of the ride The Adventures Continue in 2011 that also incorporated elements from the George Lucas-directed prequel films from 1999-2005.

With Disney's subsequent acquisition of Lucasfilm and the franchise's original studio in 20th Century Fox, the Star Wars franchise expanded into a sequel trilogy from 2015-2019 and beyond with standalone features, and the streaming service Disney+ with its flagship live-action series The Mandalorian paving the way to expand the narrative in new ways. The series' success spawned a spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, the live-action sequel to the Dave Filoni animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels. The acquisitions also expanded into its theme parks with the edition of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge featuring an assortment of attractions and rides, including "Rise of the Resistance" and the now-defunct themed hotel Galactic Starcruiser. While the ride initially featured favorite droid characters C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2, Disney revealed there will be more than 250 variations for riders to experience. For more, you can check out the details here.

