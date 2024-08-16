Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: alan tudyk, andor, Cassian Andor, Diego Luna, disney, K-2SO, rogue one, star wars

Andor Season 2 Will Make Rogue One a "Different Film": Diego Luna

Andor star Diego Luna on Star Wars fans not looking at Rogue One the same way after season two and reuniting with Alan Tudyk's K-2SO.

When Andor was announced following Rogue One as a TV series, fans would be able to learn more about Cassian Andor, the mercenary who gained a cause before he met his tragic end with the doomed squad led by Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) to steal the Death Star plans off of Scarif with Diego Luna reprising his role. Season one didn't see any of the other characters as it focused solely on Cassian but brought back familiar faces from the film in Genevieve O'Reilly and Forest Whitaker as fan favorites Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera, respectively. It's a different story with the upcoming season two, as originally planned before it leads into the Gareth Edwards film. Luna spoke with Entertainment Weekly about reuniting with the fan-favorite KX-series security droid.

Diego Luna Reveals What Little He Can About Andor Season 2

"What a problem, that droid," Luna said of his robotic companion K-2SO, voiced by the Resident Alien star. "He has no filter. He just talks and says everything he's thinking. It was delicious to get to work with Alan [Tudyk] again and be on the same set with him. It just helps fulfill the full circle. You're going to see why K-2 is so important in 'Rogue One' and how does he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion."

The Narcos: Mexico star also promises Star Wars fans will see the 2016 film in a new light. "I think people watching 'Rogue One,' after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there," Luna teased. "It's going to make you witness the journey of 'Rogue One' in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2 but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool." For more including Luna's idea on an Andor-Rogue One binge event in theaters, you can check out the entire interview here. Andor season two premieres in 2025.

