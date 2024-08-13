Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: andor, hasbro, star wars

Coming from Star Wars: Andor Season 2, K-2SO Returns from Hasbro

Step into a galaxy far, far away with a new selection of collectibles from Hasbro as they continue to bring the Star Wars universe to life

Article Summary K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk, returns in Andor Season 2 on Disney+ as a key figure in the Rebel Alliance story.

Hasbro releases a new K-2SO action figure for Star Wars: The Black Series, available for pre-order at $24.99.

This 6-inch K-2SO figure features detailed sculpting, enhancing any Star Wars collection with its height and realism.

Pre-orders for the K-2SO figure start today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers, releasing Winter 2024.

K-2SO is a reprogrammed Imperial security droid that made its grand debut with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story back in 2016. Voiced by Alan Tudyk, this blunt droid was originally an enforcer for the Galactic Empire; however, after meeting Captain Cassian Andor, he was reprogrammed to help the Rebel Alliance. This droid is a significant part of the Rogue One story, and without his determined and unwavering cause for the Rebellion, the plans for the Death Star might not have been recovered. K-2SO is now set to arrive in Andor Season 2 on Disney+, and Hasbro is already giving fans a new figure for that upcoming season. Releasing as part of their Star Wars: The Black Series line, K-2SO is nicely sculpted and will bring some height to your growing Andor collection. This new release is set to go up for pre-order today (1 PM EST) at most retailers like Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a Winter 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – K-2SO (KAY-TUESSO)

:A reprogrammed Imperial security droid, K-2SO is an effective insertion agent, as he can blend in perfectly at Imperial installations and outposts. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like K-2SO (Kay-Tuesso) from the STAR WARS: ANDOR live-action series."

"With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more THE BLACK SERIES action figures to build a collection of galactic proportions on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order August 13 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!