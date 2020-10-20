Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update

As the national pandemic death toll continues to rise and individual states attempt to implement COVID health and safety protocols in place to restart television and film productions, a whole lot of eyeballs have been fixated on California- Los Angeles, in particular. Now we're learning the names of the newest wave of television drama and reality shows that are either currently filming or have recently wrapped filming. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that NCIS, Animal Kingdom, On the Verge, L.A. Undercover, and Mayans M.C. are the dramas in question while Dancing with the Stars, Dog Impossible, The Con, Wheeler Dealers, Botched, Celebrity IOU, and Guy's Grocery Games Delivery represent the reality contingency. Of note: FilmLA's reporting does not include productions that occur on certified sound stages or take place on-location in jurisdictions not served by the agency.

The reporting comes from FilmLA, the city and county's film permit office- which also noted in its third-quarter report that The Rookie, This Is Us, Good Trouble, Animal Kingdom, S.W.A.T., Snowfall, Lucifer, and Mayans M.C. had all filmed in the area during Q3 2020. While the news is a good sign for the entertainment business overall, FilmLA President Paul Audley says there is "no way it will be back at normal numbers this year, or until next spring at the earliest."

With Animal Kingdom fans enjoying a little cautious optimism about the upcoming fifth season, here's a look back at the wild ride that was the fourth season of TNT's Animal Kingdom, wrapping up with a look back at the original teaser for the series' fifth season return:

Animal Kingdom season four stars Emmy® and Tony® winner Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Sohvi Rodriguez. Emily Deschanel also joins the cast this season in a recurring role. This season, Smurf (Barkin) is back on top reminding her boys who's boss no matter whom she hurts. Trapped with Smurf and becoming increasingly unhinged, Pope (Hatosy) has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger. J (Cole) continues to scheme about how to take over the family business, Craig (Robson) plots one of their most difficult heists and Deran (Weary) is worried about his future with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark). Outsiders move in to threaten the Cody's fragile peace, including Angela (Deschanel), the former best friend of J's deceased mother and a recovering junkie, who tries to snake her way back into the family's good graces. And for the first time, audiences meet a young Smurf (Leila George) and the original crew that started it all.