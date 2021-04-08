Up until now, TNT has been rolling out a "Codys Roll Call" to see where Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and Joshua "J" Cody's (Finn Cole) heads are at heading into the penultimate fifth season. Now that Smurf (Ellen Barkin) has shuffled off the show's mortal coil, the 13-episode run (and a sixth/final season on the horizon) finds the boys taking charge of their lives and living on their own terms- and finally out from under Smurf's shadow. But what's that expression about "heavy is the head who wears the crown"? Especially when that "crown" is being shared by Pope and J- and they're not the only Codys looking to have their say.

They are taking charge of their lives and living on their own terms. What's the worst that can happen?

Here's a look at the newest teaser for TNT's Animal Kingdom, set to return to the cable network this summer:

When word came down that Animal Kingdom would be ending its run with a sixth and final season, Hatosy wrote, "Bittersweet news. Yes season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don't be sad, 26 episodes left! That's like a thousand hours … see you this summer for season 5!!!" (with the full post below):

In TNT's Animal Kingdom season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends. Take a look at Hatosy's reminder that the Codys aren't going anywhere any time soon- and why it's important to wear a mask when you're at home or at "work":



TNT's Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy Award-winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, and Erin Jontow serve as executive producers on the series. The series was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series. A consistent ratings success, Animal Kingdom reached 27 million viewers in season four across all platforms, with the premiere retaining its audience from the previous season's average (the series also ranked among 2019's top 10 cable dramas: P18-49, L+7, ad-supported cable).