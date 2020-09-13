Animaniacs Day: Hulu Goes Behind the Scenes with Series Voice Cast

Premiering on September 13, 1993, the original Animaniacs ran for two seasons on FOX Kids before making the move over to then-new Kids' WB (which also included Tiny Toom Adventures, Pinky and the Brain, and Batman: The Animated Series). Twenty-seven years later, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are escaping from the WB water tower once again when the series returns on Friday, November 20, with a 13-episode first season (and the second season of 13 episodes set for 2021) on Hulu. Now, we're pretty sure that you've noticed what Sunday's date is. That's right, it's "Animaniacs Day" so to mark the occasion the streaming service has a special present for fans.

To honor the 27th anniversary of the original series' premiere, the streaming service is offering fans a look behind the scenes of the voice cast hard at work on the animated series:

Rob Paulsen is set as Yakko Warner/Pinky/Dr. Scratchansniff, Jess Harnell as Wakko Warner, and Tress MacNeille as Dot. Maurice LaMarche will voice the Brain and Squit, and voice acting legend Frank Welker returns as Ralph T. Guard. Behind the scenes, Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild will executive produce, with Gabe Swarr co-executive producing.

A brand-new version of the iconic family-friendly cartoon series for the whole family as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes.