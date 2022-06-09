Anime Expo 2022 Lifting COVID Vaccine Requirements Sparks Backlash

Anime Expo's sudden announcement this week that they would no longer require attendees to produce proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test taken 72 hours before showing up at the event. Masks will be required indoors (except in designated eating areas) and will be optional outdoors. Face coverings must fit snugly and properly, fully covering attendees' nose and mouth, and secure under the chin. The announcement comes just weeks before the start of the event on July 1st. Fans, creators, and prospective attendees reacted with shock and outrage over the event's decision to change its health & safety protocols this close to the date, considering how many have already booked rooms, transportation, etc. ahead of what they now fear could end up being one of July's biggest superspreader events.

Anime Expo stated that "these requirements and guidelines may be subject to change as more details emerge." The staff also states that "all guidelines and measures being put into place are driven by data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

Reactions from fans and attendees have been overwhelmingly negative and alarmed. Many of them believe this would turn Anime Expo into a superspreader event. They cited how other anime conventions like Fanime have already seen correlations between the event and attendees testing positive after but within the timeframe for infection. Star Wars Celebration attendees took to social media days after the event to share that they either tested positive or knew someone who attended who tested positive.

Erica Friedman, writer, editor, and founder of Yuricon, tweeted, "Gross negligence. You might as well tell those folks who are disabled and chronically ill to just not come, they will be at serious danger. Why would you choose to be like this? This decision is horrifying."

A doctor and anime fan who worked on the front lines of the Pandemic and saw firsthand the deaths and casualties incurred also pleaded with Anime Expo to reverse the decision.

Comics writer and games developer Zoe Quinn tweeted, "You're going to get people killed for liking cartoons" (followed by a selection of other responses):

Many attendees, cosplayers, exhibitors, and pros fear they will now be at an even greater risk of catching COVID than ever, and that the choice of still wanting to attend has been taken out of their hands because of the questions surrounding whether or not refunds can happen after booking tickets, flights, hotels and shipping merchandise to attend Anime Expo. There's now a campaign to get refunds. There are several suggestions on Twitter to first request a refund directly from Anime Expo. If they don't respond, others are suggesting that attendees request a chargeback from their credit card companies.

"A CC chargeback is authorized when "Goods or services were not as described—Goods or services provided were materially different than they were described or agreed to". If your purchased tix when there was a proof of vax/neg test requirement you should qualify for a chargeback".

The most notable change in the guidelines on Anime Expo's Health & Safety page was the removal of the original first sentence: "The health and well-being of our attendees, exhibitors, and all participants of Anime Expo comes first and foremost."