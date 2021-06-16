Anime Expo Lite 2021 Announces Special Studio Trigger Panel

Anime Expo Lite 2021 will proudly present a special Studio Trigger panel as part of this year's two-day, livestream convention running Saturday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 4th. Anime fans are invited to join the "Doodle with Studio Trigger" stream with creatives, including Lead Designer, Shigeto Koyama, who brought fans beloved anime series such as PROMARE and KILL la KILL!, and Sushio, the renowned Character Designer for KILL la KILL!. Make a request! Ask some questions! Or simply chill out with us… There may even be some sneak peeks of current productions!!

Studio Trigger has earned a cult reputation amongst anime fans for its work on popular series such as Kill la Kill, Gurren Lagann, SSSS.Dynazenon, SSSS.Gridman and, most recently, the highly anticipated Netflix series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, based on the bestselling Cyberpunk 2077 video game. The studio has a distinctive animation style, combining wild character and mech designs, oddball humour, and the most outrageous, over-the-top action sequences that push the boundaries of anime action choreography and sheer surrealism with a madcap sense of slapstick.

Tickets to access this year's Anime Expo Lite programming are $5 each, with all proceeds benefiting the Hate Is A Virus commUNITY Action Fund. After the stream concludes on July 4th, ticketholders can re-watch the content, as well as access additional programming, on a VOD basis from July 5th -16th, 2021.

Anime Expo is the biggest North American fan celebration for Japanese pop culture including anime, TV & film, fashion, video games, manga, dance, live concerts, collectibles, and exclusive convention merchandise, presented as an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Registration information:

Dates – July 3-4, 2021 / 12pm – 8pm (PST)

Ticket Registration: https://www.tixr.com/groups/animeexpolite/events/anime–expolite–2021–benefitting–hate–is–a–virus–23015

https://www.tixr.com/groups/animeexpolite/events/anime–expolite–2021–benefitting–hate–is–a–virus–23015 Registration $5 (+ processing fees) – all proceeds to benefit the Hate Is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund

To receive additional Anime Expo Lite new & programming updates, make sure to sign up here.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.