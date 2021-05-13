Anime Expo Lite 2021 Registration Open, Benefiting Hate Is A Virus

Anime Expo Lite 2021 is a virtual livestream event this year that runs on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. Registration is now open for tickets with proceeds going to Hate Is A Virus. Programming will include exclusive game-related panels and special online content presented by Sekai Project and WayForward with additional participants to be announced shortly. Tickets to access this year's Anime Expo Lite programming are $5 each, with all proceeds benefiting the Hate is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund. After the stream ends on July 4, ticketholders will be able to re-watch the content, as well as access additional programming on a VOD basis from July 5-6, 2021.

Registration Information:

Dates – July 3-4, 2021 / 12pm – 8pm (PST)

Ticket Registration: https://www.tixr.com/groups/animeexpolite/events/anime-expo-lite-2021-benefitting-hate-is-a-virus-23015

Registration $5 (+ processing fees) – all proceeds to benefit the Hate Is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund

Anime Expo Lite 2021 marks the 30th Anniversary of the long-running annual convention. This year's programming will feature streamed content from additional industry partners such as Bushiroad, Bandai Namco Arts, Crunchyroll, Right Stuf Anime, VIZ Media and more soon to be announced! Additional content, programming details and participating brands will be announced in the coming weeks.

"2021 is an important year of transition, of possibilities, of community, and of awareness. Many fans ignited a love for Japanese pop culture during the past year, and millions more deepened these long-held passions even more," says Ray Chiang, CEO of The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation. "As we mark Anime Expo's 30th Anniversary this year, we recognize an important opportunity to acknowledge the tremendous social and cultural awakenings that are happening across the country and impacting AAPI communities. As we prepare to engage a global audience with the most extensive roster of online programming we have ever presented, we are honored to also stand with the Hate Is A Virus organization and support the work of the commUNITY Action Fund."

"Hate Is A Virus began as a grassroots movement in March 2020 when we started to witness a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes," says Tammy Cho, Co-Founder of Hate Is A Virus. "Staying silent was not an option for us. We are working to amplify, educate, and activate AAPI to stand for justice and equality in solidarity with other communities, and are excited to partner with Anime Expo to continue this mission."

"Hate Is A Virus programs include mental health support and developing effective, community-based solutions for safety, representation, solidarity-building, and much more," adds Michelle K. Hanabusa, Co-Founder of Hate Is A Virus. "We do this by mobilizing AAPI to participate in local and national campaigns, creating safe spaces for dialogue and education, and providing actionable steps and funding in partnership with trusted community leaders and organizations."

For more information on Hate Is A Virus, please visit: https://hateisavirus.org/

To receive Anime Expo Lite new & programming updates, sign-up at: https://mailchi.mp/anime-expo/lite-2021.

Anime Expo Lite 2021 Gaming Programming Includes:

Panel discussions with industry leaders

Industry announcements

Live content

Exclusive content from Japan

Q&As

Community & Educational Segments

Community Features

Anime Expo is the biggest North American fan celebration for Japanese pop culture including anime, TV & film, fashion, video games, manga, dance, live concerts, collectibles, and exclusive convention merchandise, presented as an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. For more information regarding Anime Expo please visit www.anime-expo.org.