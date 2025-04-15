Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, TV | Tagged: The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory: Cuoco, Galecki Reunite for a Better Game Night

Former The Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki reunited for a Royal Kingdom ad that gives new meaning to "game night."

At first, we thought it was just us – but there really has been a lot going on in and around The Big Bang Theory universe. Currently, CBS has the prequel spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on the air – with the previous prequel spinoff Young Sheldon having wrapped up its run last year (but not before Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik returned as Sheldon and Amy, respectively). Max is developing a potential spinoff sequel series, with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe starring Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler), and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke) if the project gets a green light for a series go-ahead.

And then, we have those real-world The Big Bang Theory reunions that we've seen recently. In fact, we're not sure if anyone has done more to get as many familiar faces from the TBBT universe together again on-screen than Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) and NBC's Night Court. The network sitcom has featured Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh) as a fashion-designing potential love interest for Rauch's Judge Abby Stone and Bialik as a dark and twisted alt-reality version of herself, to name just two examples. But for this go-around, it's Penny and Leonard's real-life alter egos who are reuniting – and we have the mobile game Royal Kingdom to thank.

In the 60-second ad that was posted on social media, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are getting ready for another game night. But this isn't any old game night, with Galecki making a case for them to pass on the board games and give Royal Kingdom a try. From there, the duo started ditching their board games, their credit cards, their internet router, and even their television. Why? Because the game's free (unless you want the really good stuff), doesn't require WiFi, and runs ad-free (okay, the TV correlation is a bit of a stretch) – all the benefits they need to pitch about the game.

