Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Ep. 4 "Double Helix" Preview

The search for Lasher gets much more complicated in this preview for AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Ep. 4: "Double Helix."

Here's one of the things we're enjoying about this season of Showrunner/EP Esta Spalding and AMC's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. The series does a nice job of never letting us get too comfortable rooting for someone and shifting things in terms of who the "good guys" and "big bads" are. That brings us to our preview for S02E04: "Double Helix," with Lasher (Huston) in the custody of the Talamasca and Rowan (Daddario) looking to get him back. One huge problem? The person who could possibly help her isn't even sure where Lasher is at. Here's a look at the overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for the next chapter:

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 4: "Double Helix"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 4: "Double Helix" – Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) must find Lasher (Jack Huston) in order to right her wrongs, but even Sip (Tongayi Chirisa) doesn't know where Lasher is. Written by Cat Davidson, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery for this weekend's chapter:

On the next #MayfairWitches, Rowan learns the tricks of Julien's victrola, let's just hope she won't get stuck. Don't miss an all-new episode Sunday at 9pm, exclusively on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/S5N1TfL4Az — Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (@MayfairWitches) January 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In addition to Daddario, Hamlin, Huston, and Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

