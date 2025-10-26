Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Talamasca, Talamasca: The Secret Order

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order: Our S01E01 & S01E02 Preview

With AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order set to premiere tonight, here's our updated preview for its two-episode debut.

After a surprising and impressive sneak peek last weekend, AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order is officially kicking off its run tonight with a two-episode premiere. With the latest addition to "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" opening its doors tonight, we've got overviews, image galleries, sneak peeks, and a behind-the-scenes look at tonight's two-episode premiere, S01E01: "We Watch And We Are Always There" and S01E02: "A Wilderness of Mirrors." In addition, we have sneak peeks, a series overview, and some additional intel on the show's major players – here's a look:

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Eps. 1-2 Previews

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 1: "We Watch And We Are Always There" – Guy is recruited to join a top-secret spy organization for the supernatural world. He must choose between his old life in the ordinary world and a new life as an undercover spy. Helen deals with trouble at the New York Mother House.

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 2: "A Wilderness of Mirrors" – Guy joins the Talamasca, leaving his old life as a lawyer behind. Helen trains him on the ins and outs of undercover work. Guy is sent to London on his first mission – to follow a mysterious hit man.

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

