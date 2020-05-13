Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles, Mayfair Witches Set for AMC Studios

Make this two days in a row now that a project streaming service Hulu passed on found a new life somewhere else. Yesterday, it was the series adaptation of comic book series Sweet Tooth heading to Netflix. On Wednesday, it was AMC Studios' turn to celebrate, with the news that the company had secured the rights to author Anne Rice's "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches". Variety reported first and exclusively the deal will include film and television projects for the networks and streaming services under the corporate umbrella as well as for external licensing opportunities, with Rice and her son Christopher Rice serving as executive producers on all projects under the terms of the deal.

The news comes five months after Hulu made the decision to pass on moving forward with any projects. AMC Studios' Rolin Jones will be directly involved in any television projects developed from Rice's catalog, which encompasses 18 titles between both book series (including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour). While the terms of the deal were not revealed, reporting from December had the Rices looking for between $30-40 million for the rights in perpetuity to both book series as well as a $2.5 million payment to former rights holder Warner Bros.

For Anne Rice, the announcement brings her one step closer to seeing her work come to life on the small screen in ways she always imagined they would, opening up the possibilities of a shared universe: "It's always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches. That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career."