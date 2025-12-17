Posted in: Apple, Movies, TV | Tagged: godzilla, Monarch, MonsterVerse

Apple TV Sets Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Prequel with Wyatt Russell

Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters spinoff, the untitled Young Lee Shaw prequel, sees Wyatt Russell reprise his role as Colonel Lee Shaw.

With the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters set to kick off in a little more than two months, Apple TV announced that Legendary's Monsterverse would be expanding on the streaming front in a big way. The new untitled Young Lee Shaw prequel series will see Wyatt Russell reprising his role as Colonel Lee Shaw. Emmy Award-nominated screenwriter and producer Joby Harold will serve as showrunner on the series and oversee Legendary's entire "Monsterverse" franchise for Apple TV, featuring both new and fan-favorite Titans. The spinoff series will follow the story of Colonel Lee Shaw, an American operative who, in 1984, went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War.

"Viewers around the world haven't been able to get enough of 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' since its global debut, and we cannot wait to unleash the electrifying new stories that Joby and the entire cast and creative team have been working on," shared Morgan Wandell, head of international content development for Apple TV. "With Joby at the helm, and alongside our terrific partners at Legendary, this new spinoff will kick off an epic Monsterverse expansion that brings audiences even closer to their favorite Titans, along with fantastic character-driven storytelling."

"I could not feel more privileged to be a part of building out this wildly iconic universe. Apple and Legendary have been exemplary partners throughout this process, and we will continue to bring these Titans of cinematic history to audiences with the reverence they deserve," shared Harold. "Joby is a remarkable storyteller with a deep understanding of what makes the Monsterverse resonate with fans globally," said Jason Clodfelter, president and managing director at Legendary Television. "We're thrilled to bring him and Safehouse Pictures into a broader partnership alongside Apple, marking an exciting new era for the franchise."

Apple TV's Untitled Young Lee Shaw prequel series is executive produced by Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures, alongside Russell, Chris Black, Kyle Bradstreet, Alex Boden, Max Borenstein, and Andy Goddard, and is produced by Kei Banno, Brian Rogers, and Kenji Okuhira. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to Legendary as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

