Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, Thrash

Thrash: Shark Attack Film Heads To Netflix On April 10

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming shark attack thriller Thrash. The film will debut on the service on April 10.

Article Summary Thrash, a new shark attack thriller, launches on Netflix worldwide on April 10.

A deadly hurricane unleashes a swarm of sharks on a coastal town in this disaster-horror film.

Directed by Tommy Wirkola and produced by Adam McKay, Thrash promises intense, high-stakes action.

The film blends classic shark thriller tropes with modern climate disaster themes for fresh suspense.

Thrash is a new shark attack thriller coming to Netflix on April 10. It stars Phoebe Dynevor, Djimon Hounsou, Alyla Browne, Stacy Clausen, Costa D'Angelo, Amy Mathews, Elijah Ungvary, Dante Ubaldi, Jon Prasida, Gemma Dart, Akosia Sabet, Sian Luxford, Sami Afuni, and Whitney Peak and is directed by Tommy Wirkola. The premise is simple and terrifying: a category 5 hurricane hits a coastal town, and with it comes a swarm of hungry sharks. The major hook is that Dynevor's character is nine months pregnant. Adam McKay is producing. The film has had several name changes. When it was first announced, it was set up at Sony and called Beneath the Storm. Then the name changed to Shiver. Now, it is officially this title.

Thrash Looks To Make Waves On Netflix

Wirkola really sells this film well, in a quote provided by Netflix: "I became obsessed with sharks after Jaws—and Jaws 2, which is an underrated movie. I spent a lot of my childhood obsessing over sharks and whatever movie was made about that subject. Fast forward to a world going off its rails when it comes to global warming and flash floods happening everywhere, and it dawned on me that this could be a great setting-off point for a movie, combining the idea of a disaster-movie with a shark-thriller."

This is exactly the type of spring horror film we need; it's just a shame it's going to Netflix rather than theaters. I love me a good disaster film, and throw in sharks? I am so in. There have been so many quality shark films since 2000, and I think that when this releases on April 10, there will be a marathon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!