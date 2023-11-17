Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, athf, preview, Season 12, trailer

Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Carl's Bad Intentions Towards That Pop-Tart

In this Aqua Teen Hunger Force/Pop-Tarts crossover, we're a little disturbed by Carl's possible intentions towards the Hot Fudge Sundae one.

Article Summary Aqua Teen Hunger Force readies for Season 12 return with familiar returns & guest stars.

Adult Swim and Pop-Tarts created a bizarre crossover ad that works.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 premieres on Sunday, November 26th.

The long-running animated series was created by Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro.

In just a little more than a week, Dave Willis (Squidbillies, Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell) and Matt Maiellaro's (12 oz. Mouse) Aqua Teen Hunger Force makes its triumphant Season 12 return – with Carey Means (The Brak Show) as Frylock, Dana Snyder (Squidbillies) as Master Shake, and co-creator Willis as Meatwad and Carl. Buy that doesn't mean you have to wait that long to see ATHF in action, thanks to a current marketing partnership between Adult Swim and Pop-Tarts that also included a crossover with Robot Chicken. But Strawberry Frosted, Brown Sugar Cinnamon & Hot Fudge Sundae are having a slightly more disturbing encounter this go-around…

Okay, just to be clear? Even when Adult Swim shows partner up for some crass product promotion, they find a way to do it in a fun, twisted way that vibes with the late-night programming block's sensibilities – with Rick and Morty & Wendy's coming to mind. And the same is on display in the clip below – except, well… here's the thing. As disturbed as we are by the fact that the trio of Pop-Tarts offers themselves up to be eaten so easily, there's something about that exchange Carl has with Hot Fudge Sundae that left us feeling… dirty. Mabe it's just us and our twisted brains – take a look & let us know:

Written, produced, and directed by Maiellaro and Willis, the upcoming season includes guest appearances from Eric Bauza, Brian Cox, Dan Fogler, Maurice LaMarche, and Gary Anthony Williams. Here's a look back at the official trailer & mini-preview for Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 – along with a pretty damn funny overview of the five-episode season, with the animated series returning on Sunday, November 26th:

"Aqua Teen Hunger Force" is back to make television watchable again and to fill your empty, content-starved lives with a magical season 12! Don't call it a comeback! Even though, by all accounts, it seems to be just that. It's a micro-itty-bitty-mini season, five brand new episodes of attention-whittling stupidity – but don't worry, the laugh-per-episode density is far higher than anything else you willingly agree to place before your swollen, encrusted eyes. The new season picks up where we left off in 2015, as Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad have returned to solve all of life's modern issues, and Carl returns because he can't sell his crappy house because he lives next door to food. Look for your favorite trio of "detectives" to go head-to-head with A.I. appliances, join an apocalyptic fitness cult, and search for friendship through ancient Egyptian pyramid schemes. In the end, all problems shall be solved, and all brains shall be melted. Did Adult Swim mess with a winning formula? You better believe it! Master Shake now has two all-new facial expressions…"Bemused" and "Lips Pursed in Thought"! And Shake can close his hands now, as if to hold things! Also, Frylock is sixty stories high and Meatwad bounces to get around. Tune in to see if we're telling the truth!

