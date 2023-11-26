Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Aqua Teen Hunger Force, athf, preview, Season 12, trailer

Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Master Shake Offers Frylock Two-Finger Advice

Returning to Adult Swim after Rick and Morty, here's a sneak preview of Dave Willis & Matt Maiellaro's Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12.

Article Summary Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 premieres tonight on Adult Swim with two episodes.

Original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro craft new adventures with our favorite characters.

Season 12 promises wonderfully absurd plotlines like AI confrontations and fitness cults.

Along with a new sneak preview, we also look back at what we previously learned about the returning season.

Along with a brand new episode of Rick and Morty, Adult Swim is treating us tonight to the first two episodes of Dave Willis (Squidbillies, Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell) and Matt Maiellaro's (12 oz. Mouse) Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12. With Carey Means' (The Brak Show) Frylock, Dana Snyder's (Squidbillies) Master Shake, and Willis' Meatwad & Carl stopping by for a five-episode run, we have a sneak peek at what we can expect. While Frylock & Meatwad have been working on learning sign language, Master Shake makes it pretty clear with some "sign language" of his own what he thinks about the whole thing (with the line about his pink straw and what Frylock and do to it being especially disturbing)…

Here's a look at the preview that was released earlier today, followed by a deeper dive into the 12th season – with Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force returning tonight at 11:30 pm ET:

Written, produced, and directed by Maiellaro and Willis, the upcoming season includes guest appearances from Eric Bauza, Brian Cox, Dan Fogler, Maurice LaMarche, and Gary Anthony Williams. Here's a look back at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 – along with a pretty damn funny overview of the five-episode season, with the animated series returning tonight:

"Aqua Teen Hunger Force" is back to make television watchable again and to fill your empty, content-starved lives with a magical season 12! Don't call it a comeback! Even though, by all accounts, it seems to be just that. It's a micro-itty-bitty-mini season, five brand new episodes of attention-whittling stupidity – but don't worry, the laugh-per-episode density is far higher than anything else you willingly agree to place before your swollen, encrusted eyes. The new season picks up where we left off in 2015, as Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad have returned to solve all of life's modern issues, and Carl returns because he can't sell his crappy house because he lives next door to food. Look for your favorite trio of "detectives" to go head-to-head with A.I. appliances, join an apocalyptic fitness cult, and search for friendship through ancient Egyptian pyramid schemes. In the end, all problems shall be solved, and all brains shall be melted. Did Adult Swim mess with a winning formula? You better believe it! Master Shake now has two all-new facial expressions…"Bemused" and "Lips Pursed in Thought"! And Shake can close his hands now, as if to hold things! Also, Frylock is sixty stories high and Meatwad bounces to get around. Tune in to see if we're telling the truth!

