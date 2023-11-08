Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Aqua Teen Hunger Force, athf, preview, Season 12, trailer

Aqua Teen Hunger Force S12: Master Shake Takes Us Inside "Shaketopia"

With Aqua Teen Hunger Force returning to Adult Swim for Season 12 on November 26th, Master Shake introduces us to Shaketopia in a mini-clip.

In our darkest hour… when all hope is lost… only the return of Master Shake, Frylock, Meatwad & Carl can save our world from spiraling into the abyss screaming. Okay – maybe that's a bit much. We're just excited because on November 26th (and the following day on Max), Dave Willis (Squidbillies, Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell) and Matt Maiellaro's (12 oz. Mouse) Aqua Teen Hunger Force makes its two-episode Season 12 return – with Carey Means (The Brak Show) as Frylock, Dana Snyder (Squidbillies) as Master Shake, and co-creator Willis as Meatwad and Carl. Written, produced, and directed by Maiellaro and Willis, the upcoming season also includes guest appearances from Eric Bauza, Brian Cox, Dan Fogler, Maurice LaMarche, and Gary Anthony Williams. To help set the mood, we have a brief look at the new season to pass along – one where we're formally welcomed to… Shaketopia! Though Master Shake might want to be more concerned with Meatwad's "artistic inspirations" in his all-too-real world.

Here's a look at the mini-preview for Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the official trailer and the pretty damn funny overview for the five-episode season:

"Aqua Teen Hunger Force" is back to make television watchable again and to fill your empty, content-starved lives with a magical season 12! Don't call it a comeback! Even though, by all accounts, it seems to be just that. It's a micro-itty-bitty-mini season, five brand new episodes of attention-whittling stupidity – but don't worry, the laugh-per-episode density is far higher than anything else you willingly agree to place before your swollen, encrusted eyes. The new season picks up where we left off in 2015, as Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad have returned to solve all of life's modern issues, and Carl returns because he can't sell his crappy house because he lives next door to food. Look for your favorite trio of "detectives" to go head-to-head with A.I. appliances, join an apocalyptic fitness cult, and search for friendship through ancient Egyptian pyramid schemes. In the end, all problems shall be solved, and all brains shall be melted. Did Adult Swim mess with a winning formula? You better believe it! Master Shake now has two all-new facial expressions…"Bemused" and "Lips Pursed in Thought"! And Shake can close his hands now, as if to hold things! Also, Frylock is sixty stories high and Meatwad bounces to get around. Tune in to see if we're telling the truth!

