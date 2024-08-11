Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Arcane, netflix, preview, season 2

Arcane: Christian Linke Addresses Fans' Season 2 Questions (VIDEO)

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke tackles some Season 2 questions that fans have about the Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series.

Fans of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane have close to three months still to go before the second and final season of the Emmy Award-winning animated series hits Netflix screens. While that might feel like a long time, at least the faithful are beginning to get a pretty steady flow of previews coming their way. This weekend, we saw the release of a new sneak preview (more on that in a minute), and a new key art poster – but that wasn't all. To help with the wait and to thank the fans for their support, Linke went the video route to field some Season 2 questions from the fans. We're talking about everything from whether or not Jinx and Vi have reached a point of no return and Jinx being a polarizing character among fans to the possibility of new Legends champions appearing.

Here's a look at what Linke had to share, followed by a look back at what we've seen of the second season so far:

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

Without spoiling what you're about to see in this previously-released official clip from last month, but let's just say that we would definitely watch a spinoff with Ekko (Reed Shannon) and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) in some kind of "buddy cops" deal. We think you'll agree after you watch. Following that, we get to see the expression "Enemy of My Enemy" play out in a very interesting way…

