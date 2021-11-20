Arcane: League of Legends Season 2 Confirmed; Currently In Production

Fans of Arcane: League of Legends looking to spend more streaming time in the series' universe received some good news on Saturday night, with Netflix and Riot Games' animated series is not only returning for a second season but is also currently in production. The first season focused on two cities as tensions boiled over when new inventions threaten revolution. In Piltover, Hextech democratizes magic; while in Zaun, a drug transforms humans into monsters as the series brought some of League of Legends' famous champions to life. Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung are set to reprise their roles as Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn Kiramman, respectively. Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, and Harry Lloyd are also featured in the series. "We're beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane's first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment," said co-creators Christian Linke & Alex Yee, who executive produce alongside Marc Merrill, Brandon Beck, Jane Chung, and Thomas Vu.

Now here's a look back at the official announcement that was released earlier this evening, confirming that work on the second season of the popular animated series was currently underway:

From the creators of League of Legends, here's a look back at the final official trailer for Arcane:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Arcane | Final Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Svs_hl897c)

"Arcane" dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.