Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Arcane

Arcane: Linke, Overton on What Future Could Hold for Caitlyn & Vi

Arcane Showrunner Christian Linke and Screenwriter Amanda Overton offered some insights into what the future could hold for Caitlyn and Vi.

It's been close to six months since the third and final act of Christian Linke and Alex Yee's Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane Season 2 hit screens. As satisfied as they seemed to be with how the award-winning animated epic wrapped up its run, it didn't take long for the fans to start asking about what's next. Though nothing official has been announced, the creative team behind the streaming series has discussed visiting other aspects of the animated Arcane universe. In terms of what the future could hold for Caitlyn (Katie Leung) and Vi (Steinfeld), Linke offered a very interesting, restrained, and cautiously optimistic response. In addition, Screenwriter/Co-EP Amanda Overton offered some personal insights into where their story could go.

"Well, that's a tough one. I have to say no comment, because … you never know. That's a shitty answer, but it's in your favor," Linke responded to a fan question during a Variety event from earlier this week. But should a series of new animated adventures be on the horizon, Overton would like to see a focus on how Caitlyn and Vi have grown since the original series. "These characters are very young in the show. They're like 20 or whatever. We haven't seen Vi, or frankly, Caitlyn, become adults yet. The show was them becoming adults," she shared. "Now they get to ask themselves, 'Who am I when I don't have anyone to protect? Because all she did the entire show was try to protect someone besides herself."

"Figuring out who Vi is and what she wants, and how she fits into being a cop, and who she decides to fight for and why — those are stories we have not yet explored at length," Overton continued, demonstrating how the couple has a wealth of storyline potential. "Is she a gumshoe investigator? Are they a crime-fighting duo? Do they go out to the wider world and encounter other champions? That would be dope and fun. I want Vi to get to see more of the world."

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.

The animated series, based on the League of Legends game and one of Netflix's most successful animated series ever, was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck – with Fortiche Production serving as the animation studio. The voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx), Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Kevin Alejandro (Jayce), Harry Lloyd (Viktor), Toks Olagundoye (Mel), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas (Ambessa), and Brett Tucker (Singed). Fortiche Production directed and produced the animation under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!