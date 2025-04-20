The Americas: Our Preview of Tonight's Behind-the-Scenes NBC Special

Narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring music by Oscar—and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's nature series The Americas highlighted the world's great supercontinent over ten episodes – and tonight (8 pm ET/PT), the folks who helped make it happen are getting the spotlight. During NBC's The Making of "The Americas," Hanks and the crew will reveal perils and breakthroughs behind the lens of this milestone nature series — trekking through corrosive waters 14,000 feet up in the Andes to film flamingos, weathering Amazonian lightning storms, forging bonds between a wild puma and its longtime cameraman, and pioneering cinematography from cameras mounted on the back of a whale. The special will explore the dedication, fieldcraft, humor, heart, and innovation that came together to create one of the most ambitious wildlife series ever produced.
NBC's The Making of "The Americas": A Preview
Along with a Bleeding Cool-exclusive clip showing what went into capturing some amazing looks at a puma, we have a look at the official image gallery that was released for the behind-the-scenes special – followed by Hanks offering some insights into bringing "Patagonia" to life:
Episode 111 — Pictured: Cinematographer on a filming platform in the Amazon rainforest, filming a Harpy Eagle mother and her chick in the nest — (Photo by: Nikki Waldron / BBC Studios)
Episode 111 — Pictured: Cinematographer filming a wolf in Manitoba, Canada — (Photo by: Jimmy McDonald / BBC Studios)
Episode 111 — Pictured: Filming pumas in the mountains of Patagonia, southern Chile — (Photo by: Ceci Vargas / BBC Studios)
Episode 111 — Pictured: Cinematographer filming flamingos in the Andes mountains, Bolivia, South America — (Photo by: Irene Mendez Cruz / BBC Studios)
Episode 111 — Pictured: The Americas crew wading through lagoons to film flamingos in the Andes mountains, Bolivia, South America — (Photo by: Irene Mendez Cruz / BBC Studios)
Episode 111 — Pictured: The Americas crew with flamingo decoys – trying to get close enough to film flamingos in the Andes mountains, Bolivia, South America — (Photo by: Irene Mendez Cruz / BBC Studios)
Episode 111 — Pictured: Cinematographer filming pumas in the mountains of Patagonia, southern Chile — (Photo by: Ceci Vargas / BBC Studios)
Episode 111 — Pictured: The Americas crew getting up close to the wildlife during filming of the migration of Cuban land crabs in Cuba. — (Photo by: Irene Mendez Cruz / BBC Studios)
Episode 111 — Pictured: Americas crew setting up to film the wandering salamander in the giant redwood forests of Northern California, USA. — (Photo by: Chris Kidd / BBC Studios)
Episode 111 — Pictured: The Americas crew getting shots of the tiny Wandering Salamander in the giant redwood forest of Northern California, USA. — (Photo by: Chris Kidd / BBC Studios)
Episode 111 — Pictured: Wildlife film maker setting up camera traps, hoping to see the elusive ocelot in Texas, USA. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)