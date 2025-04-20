Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas: Our Preview of Tonight's Behind-the-Scenes NBC Special

Check out our preview of NBC's The Making of The Americas, a behind-the-scenes look at how the Tom Hanks-narrated docuseries came to life.

Narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring music by Oscar—and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's nature series The Americas highlighted the world's great supercontinent over ten episodes – and tonight (8 pm ET/PT), the folks who helped make it happen are getting the spotlight. During NBC's The Making of "The Americas," Hanks and the crew will reveal perils and breakthroughs behind the lens of this milestone nature series — trekking through corrosive waters 14,000 feet up in the Andes to film flamingos, weathering Amazonian lightning storms, forging bonds between a wild puma and its longtime cameraman, and pioneering cinematography from cameras mounted on the back of a whale. The special will explore the dedication, fieldcraft, humor, heart, and innovation that came together to create one of the most ambitious wildlife series ever produced.

NBC's The Making of "The Americas": A Preview

Along with a Bleeding Cool-exclusive clip showing what went into capturing some amazing looks at a puma, we have a look at the official image gallery that was released for the behind-the-scenes special – followed by Hanks offering some insights into bringing "Patagonia" to life:

