Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: archer, FXX, preview, Season 14, trailer

Archer Season 14 Ep. 7 Trailer, Series Finale Overview Released

With only two episodes to go, here's the episode trailer for FXX's Archer S14E07: "Mission Out of Control Room" & the series finale overview.

After nearly 14 seasons, FXX's Archer is down to its final two episodes. This week brings S14E07: "Mission Out of Control Room," as Lana (Aisha Tyler) looks to keep two missions going at the same time. Actually, Lana's trying to keep two missions from becoming a complete disaster – but "technical difficulties" might make that impossible, as you're about to see from the following episode trailer. But that's not all, because we also have the official overview for the series finale S14E08: "Breaking Fabian," as a former pain in The Agency's butt returns – to help Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and the team?!? Here's a look:

Archer Season 14 Episode 7 "Mission Out of Control Room" Preview

Archer Season 14 Episode 7 "Mission Out of Control Room": Lana (Aisha Tyler) monitors simultaneous missions in her state-of-the-art control room, but Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and the gang experience technical difficulties. Written by Asha Michelle Wilson, here's a look at the episode trailer – followed by a look back at the official trailer for the final season:

Archer Season 14 Episode 8 "Breaking Fabian": Written by Matt Roller, the series finale finds a former adversary lending a hand as Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and the gang bond together to try and stop a fleet of killer drones.

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!