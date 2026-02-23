Posted in: Fox, TV, YouTube | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Are Nathan Fillion and Gina Torres Teasing Something Firefly-Related?

Are Nathan Fillion and Gina Torres teasing that something Firefly-related on the way? It seems so based on a video post from earlier today.

When someone throws out the names Nathan Fillion (Superman, The Rookie) and Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien, Creature Commandos), there are any number of projects from their respective careers that could come to mind. But for many, it will always be Firefly that is at the top of their list. We're bringing this up because Fillion and Tudyk host the podcast Once We Were Spacemen, and they shared a very interesting video earlier today that could be taken any number of ways. In the Instagram post below, Fillion is seen walking up to someone's trailer. Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne) opens the door, looks at Fillion, and asks, "Oh wow. Does this mean it's time?" Fillion responds, "It's time." Torres looks up into the sky, and then we see Fillion doing the same (though seeming to be confused as to why Torres was looking up). After Torres and Fillion exchange, "Okay," the video ends.

Our first thought was that it was a tease for Torres appearing on the podcast, but she already appeared two months ago. Could it be a tease for a special podcast episode featuring the entire cast? Of course, there's always the outside chance that it could mean a real reunion of some type. We've always wondered why the series never went the audio drama route. December 20th, 2027, will mark the 25th anniversary of the pilot episode – could it be related to that? Of course, even with the ten-ton Firefly hint, it could also be something not related to it at all. Looks like we're going to have to stay tuned…

When it comes to television, Fillion has had one helluva career. We're talking a successful eight-seasons-and-counting run on ABC's The Rookie as John Nolan, and his runs as author/police advisor Richard Castle on ABC's Castle, and as Capt. Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on FOX's Firefly (and feature film, Serenity). With that in mind, who do you think would win in a fight between Nolan, Castle, and Mal? That was the question that Fillion answered during Disney's Upfronts in May 2025. We don't want to spoil who took the top spot and the reasons Fillion gave, but they make perfect sense. That said, Castle fans may not be too thrilled… just sayin'…

Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk were once spacemen. Since their time on Firefly, their friendship has been marked by comic-con panels and the occasional cameo. Now they're hosting a podcast where they connect with fellow creatives, exploring who they were and what they're up to now. You're not going to learn much by listening to this podcast, but if you're looking for the feeling of hanging out with friends… sit back, grab a beverage, and enjoy the show

