Arkham Asylum: DC Studios TV Series Reportedly Not Moving Forward

Reports are that DC Studios and Matt Reeves & Antonio Campos' Arkham Asylum television series is no longer moving forward at Max.

While Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin is set to hit HBO this fall (with Warner Bros. Discovery shifting its higher-end original series from Max to the cable giant moving forward), it looks like it might be some time before we hear news about an Arkham Asylum series set in either Matt Reeves' Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman universe or DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's New DCU (home of Superman, Creature Commandos, and more). Variety is reporting that writer, director, showrunner, and executive producer Antonio Campos' (HBO's The Staircase) take on the series will not be moving forward – though the report notes that a series focused on Arkham Asylum is still open as an option in the future.

Back in 2022, Reeves confirmed that his previously-announced spinoff series focusing on Gotham City PD was on hold and that a series focusing on Arkham Asylum had "evolved" out of it. When Reeves' spinoff project was still focusing on the GCPD, Terence Winter was set to write and executive produce, but Winter would depart months later over creative differences. From there, Joe Barton (Giri/Haji) was brought on to tackle the project, but Barton would depart the project when the focus shifted to Arkham Asylum. In October 2022, Campos boarded the project as its new writer, as well as to direct, serve as showrunner, and executive produce.

A little more than a year later – In December 2023 and January 2024 – Gunn clarified that Reeves's "Arkham Asylum" series was always intended to be a New DCU series. "Yes. It was one of the first pitches we bought when Peter [Safran] and I came onboard. I don't know the permutations it went through before that time" (with Gunn noting that "it wasn't changed" in a another response). Reeves was set to executive produce the Arkham Asylum project under his 6th & Idaho banner alongside Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan. Dylan Clark was also set to executive produce with 6th & Idaho's Rafi Crohn on board to co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television was set to serve as the studio.

