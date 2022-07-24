Armor Wars Head Writer Yassir Lester Calms Social Media Concerns

Was Yassir Lester (Black Monday) tapped to write a series that isn't happening anymore? No, but the rumor started buzzing on social media last night when the Don Cheadle-starring Armor Wars wasn't listed during Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 panel presentation that covered a lot of other streaming series. Hired after a pitch that reportedly "excited execs as well as Cheadle for what he thought 'Armor Wars' could be," Lester took to Instagram Stories to calm concerns with the message, "I promise it is still coming out." With Feige set to produce, the series finds James Rhodes aka War Machine (Cheadle) hunting down some of Tony Stark's technology when it falls into some very "big bad" hands.

Now here's a look at Lester's post from earlier to dump some much-needed water on those dumpster fires of random speculation:

Last summer, Cheadle offered an update on how things were looking with the streaming series. Speaking with AP Entertainment to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy, Cheadle shared, "It's going to be interesting. We are just talking about what that show is going to be. We probably will start filming sometime next year and are just cracking the story right now. Deciding what's that journey going to look like, what the iteration of this is going to be. Obviously, if people know 'Armor Wars' they know what the series is about. But it's also figuring out how to establish and dig really deep into who Rhodey is because we haven't really seen a lot of that in the movies." Here's a look at the clip:

WAR MACHINE BOOTS UP – @DonCheadle teases upcoming Marvel series "Armor Wars" in which he will return as James Rhodes, aka War Machine. pic.twitter.com/hHy6b6mRLE — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 15, 2021 Show Full Tweet