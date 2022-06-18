Arrowverse Crossover Preview: Supergirl, Impulse & XS vs [SPOILER]

After planting the seeds across Batwoman, Superman & Lois & DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, and The Flash, the big bad of the Arrowverse crossover Earth-Prime is about to be revealed- and it's a game-changer. Just as a reminder, what sets this DC Comics six-issue series different from other comics that stem from television shows is that this crossover actually matters to Arrowverse canon. So to that end, it has the creative teams behind the respective shows actively involved, supplying storylines and concepts that directly or indirectly impacted each show's lore and small-screen universe overall. But now that each of our main players has been introduced, Bart aka Impulse & Nora aka XS find themselves coming face-to-face-to-deadly-energy-staff with the one who's been pulling the strings. But as you're about to see in the preview for Earth-Prime #6 (Hero's Twilight), speed won't be enough to save Bart & Nora. No, they're going to need something a bit more "super"…

Earth-Prime Primer: Batwoman, Superman & Lois, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, The Flash & More!

Things kicked off on April 5th with Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") and then pick back up on April 19th with Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois") before May brings Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") on May 3rd and Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl") on May 17th. From there, we head into June with Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash") on June 7th before Earth-Prime #6 on June 21st brings our heroes together for an epic crossover conclusion. Each issue offers cover art by Kim Jacinto as well as photo variant covers based on each respective show. Now here's a look at the official rundown/overview for the six-issue limited series, including a preview of Earth-Prime #6 (Hero's Twilight), written by Jeff Hersch & Thomas Pound with art by Will Robson. Oh, and… MAJOR SPOILERS ALERT? If you're not up-to-date on the limited series, then tread carefully because you're going to learn who "The Big Bad" is:

Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"): Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, makes her costumed comic book debut in a story co-written by series writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, plus series cast member Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), with art by Clayton Henry. Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"): Superman & Lois series writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, and Andrew Wong join DC fan-favorite artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund in a story spotlighting Clark Kent and Lois Lane's first anniversary. Trying to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you're a superhero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons' world are finally revealed!

Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"): Written by Lauren Fields & Daniel Park with art by Paul Pelletier & Andrew Hennessy, this chapter finds Ray Palmer assembling the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory's Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems? Hold on to your Beebos, everyone!

Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl"): Written by James Robinson & Paula Sevenbergen with art by Jerry Ordway, this chapter finds the Dugan-Whitmore family vacation in full swing, but something sinister lurks in the woods, stalking Pat Dugan. Can Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. face down the threat from Pat's past and preserve their summer trip, or will it come to a tragic end?

Earth-Prime #6 ("Hero's Twilight"): Written by Jeff Hersch & Thomas Pound with art by Will Robson: Across time and universes, Magog has been amassing forces to finally free humanity from their dependency on so-called "heroes." In his eyes, all they do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no problems and bringing no peace to the world. Magog and his allies plan to change everything and help society bring the superhero community to its knees, helping society reach its true potential, once and for all.