Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Auctioning Signed Scripts for CA Relief

Marc Guggenheim is auctioning signed Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and "Arrowverse" crossover scripts to help fund important relief efforts.

Even as firefighters and first responders continue fighting the good fight against the ongoing Southern California windstorms and wildfires, recovery and relief efforts are already underway to help those devastated by this deadly tragedy. We've seen a number of fundraising efforts already getting underway – and we can add Arrowverse co-mastermind Marc Guggenheim's name to that list. Earlier today, Guggenheim put the word out that he was auctioning off signed Arrowverse scripts to raise funds for the Red Cross' California Wildfire Disaster Relief Fund. "Applies to any episode of 'Arrow,' 'Legends of Tomorrow,' or an Arrowverse crossover," Guggenheim added. You can place a bid here – with the five highest bids winning ("tying bids all win"). The minimum bid is $100, with the auction wrapping up at 12 pm PST on Wednesday, January 22. Please note: shipping and handling is free but limited to the United States.

Here's a look at Guggenheim's Instagram post announcing the signed script auction taking place over on Bluesky – followed by the Bluesky post and some "Arrowverse" insights that Guggenheim shared last year:

To raise money for the Red Cross' California Wildfire Disaster Relief Fund, I'm auctioning off signed Arrowverse scripts. Applies to any episode of Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow or an Arrowverse crossover. Bid by posting to this thread. The 5 highest bids win (tying bids all win). Minimum bid: $100 [image or embed] — Marc Guggenheim (@marcguggenheim.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 10:52 AM

Arrowverse "Crisis": Guggenheim on Deleted Scenes, Theater Run Plans

Cutting across Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow and running between December 2019 and January 2020, the five-part Arrowverse mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" did the impossible. It featured a ton of appearances from more than a few DC Comics-related series – including Smallville, '60s Batman, Swamp Thing, Stargirl, Titans, and more – while offering an engrossing & heartbreaking take on the classic 12-part DC Comics crossover maxi-series. One person who has been an excellent resource for learning more about what went into the televised event is Guggenheim – like how there were early plans in play to have Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor (Arrowverse) and Michael Rosenbaum's Lex Luthor (Smallville) meet. In this go-around from May 2024, Guggenheim addressed the question of "Crisis" deleted scenes – noting that it's still "entirely" possible they could see the light of day ("The short answer is that it's entirely up to Warner Bros") and share info on two scenes "that were excised entirely" from the crossover. In addition, Guggenheim reveals that those deleted scenes – and more – almost made it onto the big screen in a planned effort to screen the five-hour epic as a special theatrical event.

In his LegalDispatch on Substack ("Squeezing The Lemon"), Guggenheim shared script page examples from two scenes that were removed. The first scene was from Part 1: "Supergirl," and it featured Tom Cavanagh's Pariah/Nash Wells bearing witness to the fall of Argo City. The second scene was from Part 3: "The Flash" (a scene that Guggenheim writes was "harder to cut") and featured Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen becoming the Spectre – a key moment in the crossover event that Guggenheim explains would've come at the end of Part 3: "The Flash" and served as attention-grabber heading into the month-long break before the final two chapters. "Unfortunately, however, the quality of the finished scene as shot was inversely proportional to its importance," Guggenheim continued, explaining why the scene was left out. "In other words, it came out really (in my estimation) poorly and I made the difficult decision to not air a substandard version than to show it."

But what might've been the bigger eyebrow-archer in Guggenheim's post was his reveal that the Arrowverse folks had been working with Warner Bros. to release all five hours of "Crisis" in theaters as part of a special screening coordinated with Fathom Events. Along with planned appearances from the cast and giveaways, Guggenheim noted that there would've been "a few bonuses" screening between the episodes – and that "they would have included the deleted scenes – with all the VFX completed, the sound mixed, and the picture color-timed." So why didn't the event – originally set for April 2020 – ever materialize? Just look at the month & year again – with Guggenheim adding, "Covid ruins everything."

