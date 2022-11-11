Ash Ketchum Now Pokémon World's Top Trainer- But What Price, The Fame?

As far as the overall "Pokémon" franchise goes, we respect & appreciate it, but it's not something I've ever really been into. But I am a lover of television and the very cool, very momentous moments that it brings for fans. For fans of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (streaming on Netflix in the U.S., with new episodes premiering in Japan), today would be one of those days. After a 25-year journey encompassing 1997's Pokémon: Indigo League and 2019's Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon, Ash Ketchum has the title belt as the top trainer in the Pokémon world. The moment arrives during the most recent season of the series (set to go worldwide in 2023), with Ash and Pikachu taking top honors in the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series after a quarter of a century of battles.

"Ash Ketchum's determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world's top Pokémon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer," said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International. "We cannot wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of 'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series' and this adventure-defining episode air around the world in the coming year. This is a season fans won't want to miss!" Now, not to poop on Ash & Pikachu's Corn Flakes during what should be a time of celebration, but a word to the wise. Heavy is the head that wears the crown… of being the top Pokémon trainer. We've seen what success and fame can do to even the best of folks, so here's hoping that they don't take things for granted. Also, there are going to be groupies, lackeys, hanger-ons, and "mysterious new family members" popping up to try & ride their coattails. And don't get us started on the drugs, the men & women, the clubbing scene… yeah. In fact, Adult Swim's Robot Chicken pretty much offered Ash & Pikachu a "cautionary tale" look into a possible future years ago, one that showed that the excess of success can have some deadly consequences: