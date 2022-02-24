Astrid & Lilly Season 1 E05 Review: I'm Emotional But I'll Be Okay

SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save The World had one of the best episodes so far, showing how memories and our own minds can be the worst enemy. Fair warning of potential spoilers ahead for the fifth episode of the new series so consider this a fair warning.

The fifth episode of Astrid & Lilly Save The World involved a monster that used a jack-in-the-box to lure victims into a traumatic or embarrassing memory loop. This was by far one of the best episodes, and it'll likely be a favorite of mine in the season itself, I'm feeling that confident. Many things were addressed, from Astrid's relationship with her mom to the pressure Tate has felt from his father's obsession with soccer perfection. I truly loved those quiet moments, for example, Lilly and Candace practicing lines for the school play and having fun with the moment before disfigured traumatic memories got in the way. In the end, I was happy to see Lilly's character breakthrough and see Candace's mom, Christine, for who she is and what she did to her own child based on bigoted beliefs. The chemistry that Lilly and Candance have truly warmed my heart, and this is coming from someone who would have elbowed episode one Candace in the throat.

While Lilly and Tate are dealing with their own memories, outside of an odd yet emotional loop Brutus went through, Astrid had to address multiple things in her life. From going back and forth between monster-hunting and advancing a relationship with Sparrow, Astrid's loop in her father's death and feeling guilt for it was so emotionally profound. Everyone in this episode displayed such a wide array of grief and the process of how trauma can blind our memories.

Wait till you see what @audreyc416 and our amazing cast and crew did with this script! Your minds are gonna be blown. 🤯🤯🤯 #AstridandLilly https://t.co/8yC7mQ9RjN — Alix Markman (@markwoman) February 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Sometimes, to get out of a cycle of toxic memory recall we have to dissect it all and look for what we're not acknowledging or maybe what we didn't have the privilege to acknowledge at the moment. The character development was obvious in this episode of Astrid & Lilly Save The World. It moved me and brought a wave of tears to my eyes seeing a monster that can be such a real ordeal in our minds be fought back with compassion for yourself when remembering moments that haunt us.

The series continues to impress me with how relationships and dialogue are founded episode after episode at a smooth enough pace that helps it make sense. Brutus could have been an after-thought of a character but he is being given such a dynamic personality and background, and the same could be said for others like Tate and Candace…hell even Valerie is seeing growth. Valerie is the one theater kid I would have a lot of love for even through her annoying moments, she's just extra as fuck and I have to appreciate that. In terms of progress, I was slightly yelling at the screen after witnessing Astrid delete a fantastic text response to Sparrow. But then again, my decision-making ability related to anything complex like that would have been just as chaotic and quick. I just hope those two can make it, I have such a love for Sparrow and Astrid's connection.

What was also great about this episode of Astrid & Lilly Save The World was where the focus went. Not a ton of time was spent focusing on Christine's creepy church basement cult because we've seen that a ton but we obviously still need a little progress on that front. Not too much yet not too little basement monster, a perfect balance for me in the fifth episode. I'm beyond excited for what's next, but at the same time, I need a moment to regain my emotional composure (it's a good thing, I needed a therapeutic cry).

Sometimes mean girls have some pretty nice words of wisdom. Maybe Candace will grace us with more during tomorrow's new episode of #AstridAndLilly. pic.twitter.com/ZdbbDEvRiq — SYFY (@SYFY) February 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Astrid & Lilly Save The World Season 1 Episode 5 "A-borg" Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 Full of emotional breakthroughs (and fantastic prop design with the jack-in-the-boxes), SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save The World proved that sci-fi can dive into complex topics with a sense of grace and excellent character development. Credits Network SYFY